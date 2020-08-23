Nathan MacKinnon’s big night is not enough in Avalanche’s Game 1 loss to Stars

Nathan MacKinnon had a great game Saturday night, considering Avalanche’s three goals, but most of his teammates struggled and the Dallas Stars emerged victorious in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinal series. at Rogers Place.

The Stars’ Alexander Radulov tied MacKinnon with two goals and Dallas played a better north-south game by winning 5-3 in the Edmonton bubble. The Avs, who lost starting goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer to injury early in the second period, faced a team that reflected how they like to play: fast and always trying to create a counterattack from turnovers.

But Colorado made too many mistakes in the defensive zone and in the neutral zone to hope to win and only drew two penalties and only had one power play.

“I think they just flew off and got on our heels a little bit and we didn’t respond in the way we needed to,” MacKinnon said. “You get ready, you watch videos on the other team, you are so focused on them, maybe you forget the way we (played). We can watch videos of them all we want, but we have to play our game if we want to win. Tonight they came out tougher than us. They seemed more competitive than us. There is no excuse for that. “

The Av had 17 gifts and only 11 to go. They blocked just 12 shots, compared to 21 for Dallas.

“Half of our team didn’t show up to play,” said Colorado coach Jared Bednar, who was particularly critical of his defenders.

The Avs did not have key winger Matt Calvert (unfit to play) and lost Erik Johnson to injury during the game and the veteran played just a little over 10 minutes.

Grubauer suffered what appeared to be a 3:06 leg injury in the second period and was replaced by Pavel Francouz, who inherited a 3-1 deficit. Grubauer leaned to the right to stop a shot that would not have hit the net and fell flat on the ice. A coach and a teammate helped him off the ice, unable to put weight on his left leg.

Bednar declined to identify Grubauer’s injury or how long he will be out of the lineup, but said he will not “hit the ice” Sunday before Monday’s second game.

“It sucks to see guys go down,” Avs captain Gabe Landeskog said. “Everybody in that lineup is there for a reason and when the guys come down there is a hole to fill, but it’s the next man up mentality and there’s no bigger problem than that.”

The Avs entered the third period losing 4-3, but they probably should have been down more than that. Dallas outshot Colorado -23 at the and often controlled the pace, the way Av’s typically play.

“When it comes down to it, they were, as a team, committed, ready to go. We got off to a bit of a slow start and weren’t ready to participate and compete as we needed to to win the hockey game. I thought we were starting to come for a while, but we didn’t. Those were just our greats at play. Obviously our grown-ups had a good night. They were here to compete, to play to win the hockey game, and we had a lot of guys who weren’t. And when I say ‘a lot’, I mean half of our team. “

The Stars got two goals from Radulov and one each from Tyler Seguin and Blake Comeau to build a 4-2 lead. But the Avs cut two two-goal deficits in half with goals from Gabe Landeskog and MacKinnon, the latter with a redirection against the net late in the second period.

Landeskog made it 3-2 with a deft return from behind the goal line for his first goal of the playoffs. MacKinnon assisted in that goal and then scored his second of the game for his 16th point of the NHL-leading playoffs. MacKinnon extended his points streak to nine games, the second longest streak to start the postseason in Avalanche history (Joe Sakic, 10 in 1996).

Footnotes. Trade Deadline Acquisition Michael Hutchinson is Colorado’s third goalkeeper and the only other team goalkeeper in the Edmonton bubble. … Calvert, the forward and veteran fourth-line leader, was “unable to play” and was eliminated from the lineup. Johnson walked cautiously into the locker room twice after two crashes. Johnson watched from the bench during the third period, but did not play. … Winger Vladislav Namestnikov returned from a four-game injury and replaced Calvert. … MacKinnon’s three points increased his scoring lead in the NHL playoffs to 16 points, three more than his previous career record last year. He has 45 points from 34 career playoff games, the fourth-highest score per game.

average (1.32) in NHL playoff history. The top three are Wayne Gretzky (1.84), Mario Lemieux (1.61) and Barry Pederson (1.53). Others on the list include Mark Messier (1.25), Bobby Orr (1.) and Mike Bossy (1.). … Defender Cale Makar posted a career high 27:26 in the postseason.