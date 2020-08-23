Missing Brockton Fort Hood soldier a victim of ‘abusive sexual contact,’ Army says

The Brockton soldier missing for five days from Fort Hood in Texas was the victim of sexual abuse and had been reassigned to a new unit within his brigade for his safety, an Army spokesman said Saturday evening.

Sergeant Elder N. Fernandes, 23, had been transferred to “ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals,” Lieutenant Colonel Chris Brautigam, a First Cavalry Division spokesman, said in an e-mail.

An investigation is underway into the alleged assault, he said. “We can confirm that there is an open investigation of abusive sexual contact involving Sgt. Fernandes,” said Brautigam.