Miley Cyrus Mourning Loss of Her Grandmother as She Pens Touching Tribute

Instagram

The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer returns to social media after a few days of silence to reveal that her beloved grandmother Loretta Jean Palmer Finley has passed away.

–

Miley Cyrus shared a touching tribute to her maternal grandmother, Loretta Jean Palmer Finley, as she returned to social media on Saturday (22Aug20).

The “Midnight Sky” star had been unusually quiet on the site over the past couple of days and, upon her return, she explained to fans she’d taken some time out following the sad news.

“Even though you are gone … NOTHING has or ever will change,” the 27 year old wrote. “You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world.”

“You are sunshine. Every day I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted. I will miss you for the rest of my life.”

The “Mother’s Daughter” star concluded, “I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache every day you are not with us.”

<br />

Along with her heartfelt words, Miley shared several clips of her “Mammie”, who was aged 85, supporting her through her career, including one from the red carpet premiere of her 2010 film, “The Last Song“, in which she gushed of her relative, “She is the fiercest person I know, that is all I know, she is my inspiration and fashion icon.”

She also posted photos of herself as a little girl and a snap of her grandmother sitting on the set of “The Voice“. In a separate post, Miley shared behind-the-scenes footage of the pair on the set of “Hannah Montana“, the Disney Channel series which made the “Wrecking ball” hitmaker famous.

<br />

In 2013, the pop star even got а photo of her grаndmother’s fаce tattooed on her foreаrm. She shаred а picture of the blаck-аnd-white portrait on Twitter with the cаption, “Becаuse I аm her fаvorite аnd she is mine.”

Miley’s recent loss comes after she confirmed she’d parted ways with Australian singer Cody Simpson after 10 months of dating.