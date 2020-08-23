Mike Milbury withdraws from NBC Sports for remainder of playoffs

Announcer Mike Milbury will not call games for NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after making a highly criticized comment that women cannot distract players in the league bubble.

“In light of the attention my recent comment caused me, I have decided to walk away from my position at NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Milbury said in a statement Saturday. “I don’t want my presence to interfere with athletes as they try to win the biggest trophy in sports.”

Milbury’s controversial comment came during the Islanders’ win over the Capitals on Thursday, when he discussed the advantages of the NHL’s playoff bubble with fellow analyst Brian Boucher.

“If you think about it, it’s a fantastic environment in regards to: if you enjoy playing and you enjoy being with your teammates for long periods of , it’s a perfect place,” said Boucher.

“Not even a woman here to interrupt his concentration,” Milbury replied.

We are in 2020 and yet … 🤯 pic.twitter.com/d74TMlhkkP – Alison (@AlisonL) August 21, 2020

The comment was immediately criticized by fans of online hockey. The NHL condemned Milbury’s comment and said in a statement that it “communicated our feelings to NBC” about what Milbury said.

“The comment does not reflect the values ​​and commitment of the NHL to make our game more inclusive and welcoming to all,” the league said in the remainder of the statement.

Milbury apologized for the comment on Friday in a statement issued by NBC Sports.

“I sincerely apologize for making the comment,” Milbury said. “It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took a step too far. It was an unfortunate mistake that I take seriously. “

Milbury was scheduled to work on Friday night’s game between the Flyers and Canadiens, but was pulled, an NBC spokesperson told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. He was reportedly seen outside of the league bubble in Toronto and told by NBC Sports to go home, Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur reported early Saturday.

The former Bruins player and coach has worked with NBC Sports as an analyst for their hockey coverage since 2008. Milbury, a Brighton native, also spent some as an analyst for NESN’s Bruins coverage before leaving the network in 2011.