Mexico has won back nearly 67,000 jobs in August, president says By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY () – Mexico has in August recovered nearly 67,000 formal jobs so far from the economic hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.

In an address on YouTube, Lopez Obrador said the country had created 66,734 jobs this month, as the economy gradually recovers from a slump that led to a contraction of more than 17% in gross domestic product (GDP) during the second quarter.

Mexico lost more than one million formal jobs in the period between March and July, the government said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR