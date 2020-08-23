Meghan Markle Reminds U.S. Fans What’s at Stake in Upcoming Election

WENN

The Duchess of Sussex highlights the importance of voting ahead of the United States presidential election in November and urges fans to cast their vote.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has urged U.S. citizens to vote in November’s (20) election during the virtual When All Women Vote #CouchParty event on Friday (21Aug20).

Although the 39-year-old former “Suits” star didn’t endorse a party or candidate, she stressed the importance of voting, insisting, “When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as, we vote to honour those who came before us, and to protect those who will come after us.”

“Because that’s what community is all about. And that’s specifically what this election is all about,” she explained. “I think we’re only 75 days away from election day. That is so very close, and yet there is so much work to be done in that amount of time.”

Meghan continued, “We all know what’s at stake this year. I know it. And all of you certainly know it if you’re here on this fun event with this, then you’re all just as mobilised and just as energised to see the change that we all need and deserve.”

The wife of Britain’s Prince Harry also commented about the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave white women in the U.S. the right to vote – something that she noted in the event.

“This week we are recognising the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which of course gave women the right to vote, but not all women,” she stated, stressing “specifically not women of colour.” “As we look at things today, though it had taken decades longer for women to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in different communities, who are marginalised, still struggling to see that right to come to fruition. It’s just simply not okay.”

“This fight is worth fighting, and we all have to be out there mobilising,” the Duchess concluded. “At this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we’re part of the problem. If you’re complacent, you’re complicit. We can make the difference in this election. And we will make the difference in this election.”