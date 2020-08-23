MediaTek stock dropped 10%+ last week as investors fear that newly tightened US sanctions against Huawei, announced last week, now also apply to MediaTek chips (Grady McGregor/Fortune)

Grady McGregor / Fortune:
MediaTek stock dropped 10%+ last week as investors fear that newly tightened US sanctions against Huawei, announced last week, now also apply to MediaTek chips — The Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek was poised to be one of the largest beneficiaries of the United States’ yearslong campaign against Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant.
