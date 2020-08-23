Maverick Vinales jumps off bike at 210km/h in MotoGP Styria after brakes fail

MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales jumped off his bike at 210km/k in the Styrian Grand Prix after his brakes failed nearing a turn.

Vinales, 25, executed the gut-churning decision almost perfectly and escaped unharmed. The Spaniard’s Yamaha smashed into an air-fence and burst into flames, with 12 laps remaining in the race.

“Today’s crash was amazing. I never had that feeling before, where I completely lose the brakes and have to jump off,” said Vinales, a seven-time race winner in MotoGP.

“I understand how it happened, the brakes overheated, but for sure it’s not a common problem.

“Luckily, I’m OK, this is the most important thing. I will be 100 per cent fit again [for the next race] in Misano.”

Maverick Vinales jumps from his bike at 210km/h in MotoGP’s Styrian Grand Prix and slides along the track. (motogp)

Red flags came out after the incident, though racing resumed soon after for a 12-lap sprint to the chequered flag.

Portugal’s Miguel Oliveira (Tech-3 KTM) won the race from Australia’s Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) and Spain’s Pol Espargaro (KTM); taking his maiden victory in the class with a last-corner move, after Miller and Espargaro ran wide.

It would have been a second MotoGP win for Miller, who was battling a shoulder injury and is third in the standings after his eighth career podium.

“He [Oliveira] caught me by surprise, that’s for certain. I thought it was between myself and Pol,” Miller said.

Australia’s Jack Miller crosses the line second in MotoGP Styria, riding his Pramac Ducati. (Getty)

Jack Miller, second on the podium for the Styrian Grand Prix. (Getty)

Due to the reworked MotoGP schedule, the Vinales incident occurred at the same track – Austria’s Red Bull Ring – where he and Valentino Rossi narrowly missed crashing into two tumbling bikes at 300km/h.

“Fortunately, Maverick was able to jump off the bike in time, it was a very scary moment,” said Rossi, ninth in the Styrian GP.

“In these last two weekends we were on the limit with the brakes.”