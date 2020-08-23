Maverick Vinales jumps off bike at 210km/h in MotoGP Styria after brakes fail

MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales jumped off his bike at 210km/k in the Styrian Grand Prix after his brakes failed nearing a turn.
Vinales, 25, executed the gut-churning decision almost perfectly and escaped unharmed. The Spaniard’s Yamaha smashed into an air-fence and burst into flames, with 12 laps remaining in the race.
“Today’s crash was amazing. I never had that feeling before, where I completely lose the brakes and have to jump off,” said Vinales, a seven-time race winner in MotoGP.
“I understand how it happened, the brakes overheated, but for sure it’s not a common problem.
“Luckily, I’m OK, this is the most important thing. I will be 100 per cent fit again [for the next race] in Misano.”
Red flags came out after the incident, though racing resumed soon after for a 12-lap sprint to the chequered flag.
Portugal’s Miguel Oliveira (Tech-3 KTM) won the race from Australia’s Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) and Spain’s Pol Espargaro (KTM); taking his maiden victory in the class with a last-corner move, after Miller and Espargaro ran wide.
It would have been a second MotoGP win for Miller, who was battling a shoulder injury and is third in the standings after his eighth career podium.
“He [Oliveira] caught me by surprise, that’s for certain. I thought it was between myself and Pol,” Miller said.
Due to the reworked MotoGP schedule, the Vinales incident occurred at the same track – Austria’s Red Bull Ring – where he and Valentino Rossi narrowly missed crashing into two tumbling bikes at 300km/h.
“Fortunately, Maverick was able to jump off the bike in time, it was a very scary moment,” said Rossi, ninth in the Styrian GP.
“In these last two weekends we were on the limit with the brakes.”