Master P No Longer Enabling ‘Lazy Ungrateful’ Family After Being Accused of Not Supporting Them

Petty Betty, who claims to be a relative of the rapper, alleges that he refuses to help his brother C-Murder because he wants ‘nothing to do with him’ among other things.

Master P has been accused of not supporting his family when they need him to. Petty Better, a woman who claims to be one of his relatives, has recently exposed him on social media as she alleged that the rapper even refused to help his brother C-Murder amid his jail sentence because he wanted “nothing to do with him.”

Not stopping there, Petty also alleged that he refused to pay for his own father’s eye surgery and that he didn’t spend a single penny to buy big momma’s burial dress. “You wouldn’t even take big momma’s calls!” she continued. “You’d call back days later and told the rest of the family not to answer corey’s calls!”

She added, “Don’t play the f***ing hero when you been the villain don’t cry about family when it’s been f**k the family! I’ll never wanna slander a successful black man I’m proud of him for making it out and making a name for himself but DO NOT LIE!”

Master P has since responded to the allegations, declaring that he will no longer support his family financially after what happened. “They always say what do you get the man that has everything. What about love, a card, or even just thank you. If any family members have a receipt of that to me, I’ll cut the ATM back on,” he said. “It’s been over 30 years I’m tired of supporting people’s addictions and bad habits.”

He continued, “I’m no longer enabling lazy ungrateful people. Please go get a job and a career, And for the ones that do have degrees and careers maybe y’all can take over & buy houses and cars for y’all generation and if they are ungrateful then you would understand how I feel!”

Master P concluded by stressing that he isn’t the only millionaire in the family and warning people who said to “keep this off the internet.” He wrote, “I’m just saying what a lot of successful people or even just people with jobs that are working want to say to their family. The truth hurts it’s uncomfortable, but it’s the only way we can get back to the love. For the Bloggers and Gossipers now y’all know the Truth, I’m going back to work to provide for my kids.”