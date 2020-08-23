Marc-Andre Fleury downplays his agent’s ‘backstabbing’ tweet

Fleury, who will likely be 36 years old when the 2020-21 season begins, played in just one contest during the team’s five-game series with the Chicago Blackhawks as the Golden Knights and head coach Peter DeBoer have put their faith in trade deadline acquisition Robin Lehner instead. Lehner hasn’t allowed more than three goals in any playoff game, including two of the team’s round-robin games against the top Western Conference teams. Fleury did perform well in his one game against the Blackhawks, holding Chicago to one goal and posting a .963 save percentage. While many expected an even split between the two goaltenders when Vegas acquired Lehner for a second-round pick, Malcolm Subban and prospect Slava Demin, that hasn’t been the case as DeBoer seems to prefer Lehner.

Of course, this has happened only one other time in his career when Fleury lost his job in Pittsburgh to Matt Murray, which prompted a move to Vegas in the first place. It’s also interesting to note that when asked whether he knew that his agent was going to post the picture, Fleury declined to answer, which does suggest he’s not happy with his current role on the team.

Fleury said he spoke to general manager Brad McCrimmon and DeBoer Saturday. Fleury, known as a leader in the locker room, said it was a good talk, and it was made clear that he didn’t want to be a distraction during the Golden Knights’ playoff run in which they have lost just once in eight playoff games so far (including the round-robin).