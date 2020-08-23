Man, 62, arrested at Heathrow becomes 10th suspect detained in campaign against New IRA terror group

A man arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport as part of an investigation into the New IRA has been taken to Belfast for questioning, police said.

The 62-year-old lives in Scotland and was detained using anti-terrorism powers.

Following the arrest officers from Police Scotland searched a property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh.

A total of 10 people have been apprehended during the police’s operation against the dissident republican organisation.

A man, aged 62, who lives in Scotland was arrested at Heathrow airport and has been taken to Belfast for questioning

Two were charged and appeared in court on Saturday morning.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) assistant chief constable Barbara Gray said: ‘Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have today arrested a 62 year old man at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

‘The man, who resides in Scotland and was arrested as part of Operation Arbacia, has been brought to Northern Ireland and is currently in Musgrave serious crime suite where he is being questioned.’

There are now a total of 10 people arrested as part of Operation Arbacia.

Two of them have been charged and appeared in court this morning.

Journalist Lyra McKee, 29, was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in Derry on the night of 18 April 2019

The New IRA is opposed to the Northern Ireland peace process of the 1990s and has carried out many attacks on police.

Formed in 2012, the group has its origins in republican splinter organisations and has been involved in killings, gun and bomb attacks.

There has been a revived security forces focus on the activities of the organisation since the death of journalist Lyra McKee last year.

Lyra McKee, 29, was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in the Creggan area of Derry on the night of 18 April 2019.

The New IRA admitted the killing of McKee but accused police of provoking rioting that preceded the gun attack in which she died.