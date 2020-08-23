Man, 47, is killed and a woman, 28, is injured after roof collapses into bedroom

A 47-year-old man has died and a 28-year-old woman has been injured after a chimney fell into their bedroom while they were asleep.

The chimney broke off the two-storey neighbouring house and slammed into their bungalow in Knight’s Fold, Bradford, at 5.06am during high winds and rain.

The woman was rushed to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident.

The neighbours, including three children, emerged from their cottage unscathed.

A resident on the road said it was ‘windy and rainy’ last night and ‘maybe the chimney was loosened and just fell off’.

‘It’s such a horrible thing to happen in your sleep. Just a freak accident.’

Detective Inspector Claudine Binns, of Bradford District, said: ‘This has clearly been a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and a woman has received some serious injuries.

‘Work is ongoing to make the building safe and we are in the early stages of a full investigation with the local authority to determine exactly how this fatal incident took place. A full file will be prepared for the coroner.

‘The victim’s family will be rehoused and authorities are working to support them in any way we can.

‘Road closures will be in place at the scene throughout the day as structural engineers, police and fire services continue our work there.’

West Yorkshire fire and rescue team sent its Technical Rescue Units from Cleckheaton to the address. Search and Rescue dogs were also reported at the scene.

Police have erected cordons for the safety of nearby residents.