Luka Doncic to in play Game 4 vs. Clippers

Doncic, 21, went down after rolling his ankle while defending Kawhi Leonard on a basket drive in the third quarter of Game 3. After going down the tunnel and being taped up, he returned for the fourth quarter. He was visibly in pain during the quarter, re-exited the game and did not return.

The Clippers currently have a 2-1 series lead over the Mavericks after winning Game 3 by a score of 130-122.

Getting Doncic back for a critical Game 4 is huge for the Mavericks. He’s having a stellar playoffs thus far in the NBA’s Orlando bubble. In Game 1 against the Clippers, the former Rookie of the Year notched 42 points, assists, seven rebounds and three steals.