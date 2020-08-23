Luka Doncic is breaking the Clippers with his historic playoff production

Reggie Jackson surely knew where Luka Doncic was headed when Doncic received an inbounds pass with 3.7 seconds left in overtime.

But as has been the case throughout the Mavericks’ 135-133 Game 4 win on Sunday, Jackson couldn’t stop Doncic’s step-back jumper from beyond the arc. The buzzer-beating swish leveled the series 2-2 and elevated Doncic to an even higher level than he reached in the previous three games, when had also been pretty special.

Doncic finished Game 4 with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists, all while playing on a sprained ankle and without the help of injured forward Kristaps Porzingis. It was an all-time great performance made more remarkable by him being just 21.

Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history with a 40-point triple-double. He is now averaging almost a 30-point triple-double for the series, putting up 31.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.

The Clippers have no answer for him. Even worse for LA, offseason addition Paul George is being outplayed by the Slovenian despite supposedly being in the prime of his career.

Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.