Lea Michele Gives Birth to First Child

The former ‘Glee’ leading lady officially becomes a mother as she has welcomed a baby boy with husband Zandy Reich, a year after they exchanged wedding vows.

Gee star Lea Michele is a new mum.

The actress and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child – a baby boy – last week (20Aug20), according to People.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a source told the outlet.

Lea and Zandy exchanged vows last year (19).

The baby news comes as Michele recovers from allegations she was a bully who made castmates’ lives hell on the set of “Glee” and behind the scenes on theatre productions.

In June (20), the new mum issued a public apology for her bad behaviour and the way she made people feel, stating, “I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times, or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

“I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me. I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”