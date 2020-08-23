La Trobe University investigating alleged dorm party during stage four lockdown

The clip, obtained by , was uploaded to Snapchat last night but quickly deleted.

Melbourne’s La Trobe University is investigating after video emerged appearing to show students crammed into a dorm room and partying during stage four lockdown. ()

“Any we see people making really poor choices and obviously not following the rules is a concern to us because that compromises bringing these numbers down,” Mr Andrews said.

In the clip, no one is wearing a mask and guests appear to be ignoring social distancing guidelines. Underwear can also be seen hanging from an overhead light.

In a Snapchat clip of the alleged party, no one is wearing a mask and guests appear to be ignoring social distancing guidelines. (Supplied)

Underwear can be seen hanging from an overhead light as students allegedly cram a La Trobe dorm room. (Supplied)

La Trobe University confirmed to it’s investigating the alleged party.

“The University is concerned to receive footage which appears to show the public health requirements have not been met,” a spokesperson told in a statement.

“We would be very disappointed if this alleged incident did occur as we have made it very clear to residents that they must comply with public health requirements and with the University’s clear Rules of Residence.”

La Trobe claims security staff received a call from a student alleging there was a gathering at the residential precinct at the Bundoora campus, based on social media footage.

Guards conducted a patrol but weren’t able to identify any party.

La Trobe claims security staff received a call from a student alleging there was a gathering at the residential precinct at the Bundoora campus, seen here. ()

“If any resident has been found to have broken the rules of residence, which includes complying with health directives, the University will take action,” the statement said.

Victoria Police have since also confirmed they are investigating the reports of the alleged public health breach.

“Any person identified breach of the CHO directions will be issued a $1652 penalty notice,” a statement said today.

The incident comes as it was today revealed that a man who told police he “got bored at home” is among almost 200 Victorians to be fined for breaching COVID-19 public health orders in the past hours.

Twenty people were fined for failing to wear a mask when leaving home and 73 were fined for breaching Melbourne’s strict 8pm curfew.

Authorities have conducted a further 3869 checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state and 5538 vehicles were stopped at vehicle checkpoints.

In total, 199 fines were issued.

Police on patrol in Melbourne during the stage four lockdown. (Getty)

Among those fined was a man from Altona Meadows who was pulled over by police in Brimbank.

He told police he was visiting a friend, admitting to being aware of the restrictions but he “got bored at home”.

A group of five men found inside a vehicle in Airport West who told police they were “just out chilling” were also fined.

In a separate incident, police were called to address on the Mornington Peninsula to reports of loud music and discovered two women and three men drinking together.

When asked for reason for breaching the directions, they stated “we are idiots”.

A fine was also issued to a man observed leaving a petrol station in Glen Eira after curfew, who told police he had just been buying chocolate for a friend with diabetes who had low blood sugar.

When asked to produce the chocolate, he admitted to lying and produced cigarettes he had just purchased.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348