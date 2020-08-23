Kuwait to rebuild Lebanon’s only large grain silo after explosion: report by





BEIRUT () – Kuwait said it will rebuild Lebanon’s only large grain silo that was destroyed by the massive explosion at the Beirut port, raising fears of food shortages in a country already in financial crisis.

The destruction of the 120,000 ton capacity structure at the port, the main entry point for food imports, meant that buyers had to rely on smaller private storage facilities for their wheat purchases with no government reserves to draw on. .

Kuwait’s ambassador to Lebanon, Abdulaal al-Qenaie, told local VdL radio at the weekend that the silo was first built in 1969 with a development loan from Kuwait.

The Gulf monarchy will now rebuild the silo so that it remains a symbol of “how to handle relations between two sister countries that respect each other,” Qenaie said.

The port explosion killed at least 180 people, injured thousands and destroyed areas of the Lebanese capital, forcing the government to resign.

The now acting Economy Minister Raoul Nehme has assured the public that there will be no flour or bread crisis in Lebanon, which buys almost all of its wheat abroad.

Plans for another grain silo in Lebanon’s second-largest port, Tripoli, were shelved years ago due to lack of funds, a UN official, a port official and a regional grain expert told earlier. of this month.

Humanitarian aid has been poured into Lebanon. But foreign donors have made it clear that they will not bail out the state without reforms to tackle entrenched corruption and neglect.

The Persian Gulf states that once provided financial support to Lebanon have grown weary in recent years of the growing role of Hezbollah, backed by Iran, in state affairs.