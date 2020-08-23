Kremlin critic Navalny was under police surveillance before falling ill: newspaper By

5/5 © . Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, walks near a hospital in Omsk



2/5

MOSCOW () – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who fell seriously ill on Thursday after what his allies believe was poisoning, came under intense police surveillance in the previous days, a Russian tabloid newspaper said, citing law enforcement sources.

Before he collapsed on a flight during a trip to Siberia, Navalny was followed by plain-clothes FSB officers and his movements were closely monitored via CCTV, according to the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper report.

Navalny, a longtime opponent of President Vladimir Putin and an anti-corruption activist, was airlifted by air ambulance on Saturday for treatment in Germany.

Navalny, 44, was in an induced coma when he was evacuated from the Siberian city of Omsk, but there has been no news yet from the Charite hospital in Berlin about his condition.

Citing security service sources, Moskovsky Komsomolets described the timeline of his trip before he fell ill down to the number of rooms his team reserved at a local hotel and the fact that Navalny chose not to sleep in the room reserved for his Name.

An apartment rented to him by one of his supporters was discovered by police surveillance, the newspaper reported, when one of Navalny’s supporters ordered sushi brought to the address.

“The scale of the surveillance does not surprise me at all, we already knew that perfectly well,” Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.

“What is surprising, however, is that (the security service sources) did not shy away from describing it.”

In its report, the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper quoted security sources as saying that its surveillance of Navalny’s movements did not reveal any suspicious contacts that could be related to his illness.

Security services believe that if Navalny was poisoned, the incident took place at the airport or on the plane, the newspaper wrote.

However, the newspaper said they are still awaiting the results of laboratory tests on samples taken by the police from all the places Navalny and his team visited on their trip, including air samples.

Initial results are expected Monday, and the radioactive material test results will be released later in the week, according to the newspaper. He did not say whether they would be made public or not.

Doctors at the Omsk hospital where Navalny was treated before his evacuation to Germany have said they do not believe he was poisoned. You were diagnosed with a metabolic disease that may have been caused by low blood sugar.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that it was not yet clear what caused Navalny to fall ill. He had previously said that any poisoning should be confirmed by laboratory tests and that doctors were doing everything possible to help Navalny.