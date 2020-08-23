Josh Richardson: 76ers were missing accountability from Brett Brown

The Philadelphia 76ers season came to an end on Sunday after being swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics, and head coach Brett Brown’s job likely is in jeopardy.

The 2019-20 campaign was an overall disappointing one for Philadelphia, and now players are speaking up about their feelings regarding why things went wrong.

Josh Richardson, for one, would like to see Brown change his coaching style, according to USA Today’s Ky Carlin:

“He’s a good guy. He’s a good man. He means well. I just think going forward, he’s got to have some more accountability. I don’t think there was much accountability this season, and I think that was part of our problem.”

Richardson has been pretty outspoken about the team’s lack of accountability in the past, so it’s no surprise he took the chance to harp on it again following the Sixers 110-106 defeat in Game 4.

Philadelphia has plenty of questions to answer in the coming days and weeks, and it appears changes are going to be made.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brown returning as head coach of the 76ers is unlikely as there is no internal momentum among the organization to make that happen.