John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston by Dancing With Daughter Ella

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ star uploads on Instagram a video of him and his 20-year-old daughter swaying to slow music, as he points out that dancing in the late star’s ‘favorite thing.’

John Travolta has paid a touching tribute to the late Kelly Preston. A little over a month after sharing the sad news of his wife’s passing, the “Pulp Fiction” actor shared a heartfelt video of him dancing with their daughter Ella Bleu Travolta in honor of her memory.

On Friday, August 21, the 66-year-old took to Instagram to share the sweet video. In the short clip, he could be seen twirling his 20-year-old daughter twice on the dance floor. Music from a piano played in the background.

Pointing out that “dancing” was one of the things his late wife loved the most, the “Saturday Night Fever” star wrote in the caption, “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me.”

The “Grease” star’s post has since been flooded with positive comments from fans and famous followers. One user raved, “This is so beautiful…keep dancing…I’m sure Kelly is watching you,” while another wrote, “A beautiful way to honor a beautiful lady.” Internet personality Brittany Furlan and the “School of Rock” alum Jade Pettyjohn, on the other hands, similarly sent four heart emojis.

John Travolta received positive comments from his followers on his tribute for late wife Kelly Preston.

John confirmed Kelly’s death at the age of 57 through an Instagram post on July 12. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he began his lengthy message about her passing.

Extending his gratitude to those who had been taking care of his wife throughout her treatment, the “Gotti” actor added, “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he further vowed. He also extended an apology for choosing to stay out of the spotlight for a while, explaining that he would be “taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother.” He added, “But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

John and Kelly met while filming 1989’s “The Experts.” They tied the knot on September 5, 1991. Aside from Ella Belu, they shared two son together, 9-year-old son Benjamin and the late Jett, who passed away at 16 in 2009.