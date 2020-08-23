Jeffree Star Finds Himself a Black Boyfriend Following Nathan Schwandt Split

Instagram

The YouTube personality takes to his Instagram account to share a picture of him sitting on the unknown man’s lap as the latter has his arms around the beauty guru.

Jeffree Star is bidding goodbye to his single life. The beauty guru has gotten a lot of people talking after he took to Instagram over the weekend to confirm that he has found a new beau by posting a rather steamy photo with a mystery man.

In the said photo, Jeffree could be seen sitting on the unknown man’s lap as the latter had his arms wrapped around the YouTube personality. His face was not seen in the photo, but one thing for sure, he has a lot of tattoos on his arms. “Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year,” Jeffree wrote alongside the photo.

Fans began speculating the identity of the mystery man, with some pointing out that it could be actor and musician Jozea Rose who previously collaborated with Jeffree in a YouTube video. Meanwhile, some others speculated that his boyfriend could be an NBA player. There were some who accused him of clout chasing though, considering that Jeffree was once hit with a racism allegation.

“I’m sick of your performative inclusivity. Stop using black people to forward your brand, when you do little to nothing to support us in our time of need,” one person said. “If ‘desperately trying to save my career’ was a person. Pls can someone cancel this [email protected] clown already. Who he think he fooling,” another wrote, while one other commented, “He’s posting this to take attention away from his flop of a launch.”

Jeffree was previously in a relationship with Nathan Schwandth before they decided to break up earlier this year. Addressing the split in a YouTube video, he said, “I’ve used a lot of this time of silence to just try to heal. We’re both in a state of shock. I’m devastated, I’m so sad. And the love of my life is no longer – I don’t wake up to him anymore. He’s no longer here every morning and my routines have changed and I’m just in a state of shock right now. We both are.”

Jeffree insisted there was no drama behind their separation as he continued to call Nathan his “soulmate.” “This isn’t an internet fight. This isn’t drama, this isn’t tea, this is my real life and me and my soulmate are really going through it,” he added. “Me and Nathan will be friends forever, I will always have love for him. Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life.”