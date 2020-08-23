Japan Prime Minister Abe to visit hospital again on Monday

TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit a Tokyo hospital on Monday morning to receive results of a medical check-up from a week ago, Yomiuri daily said, amid concerns voiced by ruling camp officials about his health.

Yomiuri cited government and coalition sources. Abe underwent a medical examination that lasted more than seven hours a week ago, adding to concerns about his fatigue from handling the coronavirus pandemic.

