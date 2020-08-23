Japan PM Abe arrives at hospital

© . FILE PHOTO: Japan Prime Minister Abe to visit hospital again on Monday – Yomiuri
TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived at a Tokyo hospital on Monday morning, a witness said, amid mounting concerns about his ability to continue as premier due to health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.
The Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier that Abe would visit the hospital to receive the results of a medical check-up from a week ago, when he underwent an examination that lasted seven-and-a-half hours, adding to worries about his health.
