Japan PM Abe arrives at hospital

The Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier that Abe would visit the hospital to receive the results of a medical check-up from a week ago, when he underwent an examination that lasted seven-and-a-half hours, adding to worries about his health.

TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived at a Tokyo hospital on Monday morning, a witness said, amid mounting concerns about his ability to continue as premier due to health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.

