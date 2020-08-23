James Davison’s tire catches fire, explodes during Indy 500

IndyCar driver James Davison waited months for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 to arrive. Just a few laps after it started, Davison’s run in the Indy 500 was over after his front right tire caught fire and exploded.

The Indy 500, which was originally scheduled to run on May 24, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, The Greatest Spectacle in Racing returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it all started with a bang.

Coming through the turn, Davison’s tire started to burst into flames, and things quickly escalated further, as the tire started to turn into a rolling ball of fire. As the announcers pointed out, it seemed to start with the right-front brakes, and the magnesium wheel became the accelerant.