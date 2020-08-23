James Charles Gets Death Threats for Hyping Up JoJo Siwa Makeover

The makeup guru is blasted for misleading fans with his clues regarding the artist he’s collaborating with for his recent transformation video by calling the fellow YouTube star a ‘celebrity.’

–

James Charles received more hate than praises for his collaboration with JoJo Siwa. The makeup artist recently gave the “Dance Moms” alum a stunning makeover and though his work deserved applause, his fans were displeased by the way he hyped up his collaboration with JoJo by calling the fellow YouTube star a “celebrity.”

After he uploaded the video, James took to Twitter to reveal fans’ negative reactions. “I said today’s collab was with someone I I waited two years to work with & I was so excited for and now I’m getting death threats because stan twitter assumed it would be their fav and it wasn’t,” he tweeted on Friday, August 21. “there are a TON of huge artists I’d love to film with one day, be patient!”

James Charles received death threats for JoJo Siwa makeover video.

Justifying his clues about the JoJo makeover video that many deemed were misleading, James added, “I liked a few tweets from fans saying they wanted me to collab with their favs because I also would love to collab with their favs … if I DID collab with their favs.” He went on blasting the critics, “today would’ve been full of ‘stay away from her’ tweets anyway … leave me alone.”

The makeup artist blasted the critics.

Despite James’ explanation, Twitter users would not stop bombarding James with their complaints that he gave them false hope. Many of them were apparently angry that the makeup guru led them to think that the artist he waited two years to work with would be Ariana Grande.

“you also said it was a CELEBRITY. do you need me to pull up reciepts? jojo isn’t a celeb,” a disappointed user wrote. “i’ll say it again you GAVE US THE WRONG MISS PONYTAIL,” another echoed the sentiment, referring to the “Thank U, Next” singer who is also known for her signature ponytail.

A third user broke down the reasons why people had the rights to be angry, “things you did wrong; said the person you were collabing with was a ‘celebrity’; said this collab was ‘break the internet’ worthy; said you waited 2 years implying this is an a-list celeb; liked tweets about ariana collab; we have a reason to be dissapointed.”

“I’ll say it again BYE SISTER,” another responded to James’ tweet, while someone else added, “he hyped it up so much liked the tweets about ari and said it was internet breaking and it was just another youtuber we have a right to be disappointed.”

There were a few, however, who defended James, with one saying, “[JoJo] is a celebrity…he did wait 2 years…death threats have no excuses.” Another wrote, “Why are people so pressed over this? Like the more people you collab with the better, you’re showing support to all kinds of people who deserve it. I bet the video is great.”

In the makeover video, James made JoJo remove her signature ponytail and big bow and replaced it with loose waves hairstyle. He also gave her a glam makeup. While JoJo loved James’ “wonderful job,” she said she would not keep it because “it’s not me.”





In return, JoJo also gave James a makeover with full “heart and star” treatment.