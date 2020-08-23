Stella Yifan Xie / Wall Street Journal:
Jack Ma’s Ant Group, which owns Alipay, had profits of around $3.5B in the six months to March, ahead of planned concurrent IPOs in HK and Shanghai — Results show how lucrative the Chinese financial-technology giant’s business has been as it gears up for blockbuster offering
Jack Ma's Ant Group, which owns Alipay, had profits of around $3.5B in the six months to March, ahead of planned concurrent IPOs in HK and Shanghai (Stella Yifan Xie/Wall Street Journal)
Stella Yifan Xie / Wall Street Journal: