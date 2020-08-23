Jack Ma's Ant Group, which owns Alipay, had profits of around $3.5B in the six months to March, ahead of planned concurrent IPOs in HK and Shanghai (Stella Yifan Xie/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Stella Yifan Xie / Wall Street Journal:

Jack Ma’s Ant Group, which owns Alipay, had profits of around $3.5B in the six months to March, ahead of planned concurrent IPOs in HK and Shanghai  —  Results show how lucrative the Chinese financial-technology giant’s business has been as it gears up for blockbuster offering

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR