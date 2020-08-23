‘It was lies, lies, lies’: Belarusian journalists recounted life in a state news company

Dozens of people, including reporters, news anchors and technicians, are quitting their jobs at Belarusian state news companies following the turbulent aftermath of the presidential elections.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his duties have already been taken over by Russian media workers.

“I have even asked the Russians to loan me reporters to cover the president’s job and set an example of good work. I know these people, ”he said.

After broadcasting an empty studio during a strike on August 17, some reporters returned to work, but more are quitting.

spoke with Vadim Shundalov, 31, who spent five years at state-run Belarus Today before leaving on August 13. He calls himself “a coward” for not having done it sooner.

“Now, everything has turned into lies, lies, lies and lies,” he says. “It is not true that 80 percent voted for Lukashenko. Those votes have been stolen. “

Since joining Belarus today, Shundalov knew that he would have to advance the government’s agenda, publishing articles written by politicians and already approved by the government.

“It’s a financially stable job, and just make it up to it and keep working. But this year, my conscience said enough is enough.”

He decided he had to leave after the assassination of Alexander Taraikovsky in Pushkinskaya Square on August 10.

The government said it was an object that exploded in his hand that killed him, but instead a video appears showing it being shot by police.

“We couldn’t report that” in Belarus Today, says Shundalov. “I feel very bad about this, for transmitting lies.”

Popular presenter Sergei Kozlovich also resigned from his role on BT public television. His last appearance was on August 10, the day after the election, when he realized that he could not go forward.

“When I saw the protests, I understood that we were only covering them from one side,” says Kozlovich, “I didn’t agree with that. Friends and people I know also participated in these protests and I could no longer do it.

When he resigned, he knew it would be difficult for him to get another job as a newscaster on any of the three major television stations in the country. He says he is afraid of being arrested, a fear that now “everyone in the country has.” When asked if he has participated in propaganda, he answers “yes.”

“Before the elections on the 9th, I considered myself the translator of everything the government wanted to say to the people,” he says, “Not everything was dedicated to politics, there were also other opinions, but it was about the government’s position. and I told people that. I agreed with that. “

But now, I can’t keep reading the news on the air. Something changed, ”says Kozlovich.

Could the massive resignations become a problem for Lukashenko?

None of those in senior positions in the Belarusian media appear to have resigned yet, helping Lukashenko keep the situation under control for now, Belarusian political analyst at the Carnegie Moscow Center Artyom Shraibman told .

However, “tensions are at the highest now,” says Shraibman, “some have family and friends among the victims of the repression. They cannot ignore it, whitewash it, and go back to their family and friends. “

Thousands of people took to the streets after the announcement of the election results, protesting alleged fraud. They were received violently by the police. Around 7,000 were arrested, many were beaten and there are reports of torture in prisons.

According to Franak Viacorka, a non-resident member of the Atlantic Council, recent resignations may not lead to immediate changes in editorial line, but could affect the quality of the programs.

“For Lukashenko, this is a problem,” he says, “We have seen news anchors and presenters leave, and it means the loss of popular faces for the regime. You can find new ones, but it takes to get the same popularity. “

“The public understands and feels this… But it can also lead to something very dangerous. If some in the audience switched to the Russian media instead, “pointing out the resignations could lead to a media vacuum.

“We also need to see how significant the impact of the Russian workers will be, because the top management is still Belarusian.”

How free is the press in Belarus?

According to the constitution, the press in Belarus is free.

However, Reporters Without Borders says that the country’s journalists do not enjoy much freedom.

In general, it is also difficult to obtain a work permit for foreign journalists or local journalists who do not work for the Belarusian state media.

“In Belarus, critical journalists and bloggers are threatened and arrested, major news sites are blocked, access to information is restricted, and the diversity of the media is unknown. The state exercises total control over all television channels, ”says the organization.

has previously spoken with a Belarusian journalist and activist who has gone into hiding, fearing for her safety after spending 30 days in prison for speaking out against Lukashenko.