Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.38% By .com

Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.38%



.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 1.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE:), which rose 4.45% or 101 points to trade at 2369 at the close. Meanwhile, ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) added 3.60% or 46 points to end at 1323 and Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:) was up 3.55% or 640 points to 18670 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 3.88% or 66 points to trade at 1637 at the close. Liveperson (TASE:) declined 3.47% or 730 points to end at 20320 and Maytronics (TASE:) was down 1.34% or 67 points to 4930.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 254 to 142 and 23 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.21% or 0.52 to $42.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $44.93 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.06% or 1.10 to trade at $1947.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.07% to 3.4025, while EUR/ILS fell 0.48% to 4.0129.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.46% at 93.205.