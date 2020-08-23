Iran calls for countries not to politicise data from downed Ukrainian jet By

© . General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran
DUBAI () – Iran is calling on all countries involved to refrain from politicising data analysis from the blackboxes of a Ukrainian passenger plane that Tehran said it accidentally shot downed in January, the Nournews website quoted the head of the country’s Civil Aviation Organization as saying on Sunday.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with a ground-to-air missile on Jan. 8, just after the plane took off from Tehran, in what Tehran later acknowledged as a “disastrous mistake” by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.