Indy 500 ends under caution after spectacular crash involving Spencer Pigot

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 ended under a yellow flag Sunday following a violent wreck involving Spencer Pigot.

Pigot’s car spun with five laps remaining in the 200-lap race and struck the outer barrier. The car then skidded to the inside and crashed at high speed into a barrier at the entrance to pit road at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pigot exited the cockpit of his car under his own power. The Associated Press reported he was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Officials chose not to red-flag the race after the wreck, leaving Takuma Sato the winner under caution. This is Sato’s second Indy 500 victory.