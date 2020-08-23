Indy 500 ends under caution after spectacular crash involving Spencer Pigot

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 ended under a yellow flag Sunday following a violent wreck involving Spencer Pigot.

Pigot’s car spun with five laps remaining in the 200-lap race and struck the outer barrier. The car then skidded to the inside and crashed at high speed into a barrier at the entrance to pit road at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pigot exited the cockpit of his car under his own power but was later placed on a stretcher. The Associated Press reported he was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

MORE: Highlights from the 2020 Indy 500

Stewards chose not to red-flag the race after the wreck, leaving Takuma Sato the winner under caution. This is Sato’s second Indy 500 victory.

Much of the reaction to Pigot’s crash centered on safety measures on the track and the car, including the SAFER barrier on the outside wall, the stacks of tires guarding the pit road entrance and, perhaps most importantly, the Aeroscreen shield in the front of the cockpit, which may have kept the wreck from being fatal. The shield was in place to keep debris from striking Pigot in the head.

Really glad to see 2015 champ Spencer Pigot get out of the car. The tire and SAFER barriers – and the aeroscreen – really doing their job here. Thankful for the strength of the cars that @DallaraGroup builds. — Indy Lights (@IndyLights) August 23, 2020

That was a huge huge hit off the attenuator. Pigot walking away is a huge win for @ims safety and for @DallaraGroup. Might be another win for the aero screen too. @jdouglas4 — Will Carroll (@injuryexpert) August 23, 2020

Thoughts to the makers of the aeroscreen, absolutely, but also whoever calculated the amount of tyres to put at the end of that wall. The right calculation may have just saved Pigot’s life.#IndyCar #Indy500 — Woodsie (@WoodsiesGarage) August 23, 2020