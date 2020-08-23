Indonesian police to investigate major fire at attorney general’s office By

5/5 © . Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the Attorney General’s building



2/5

JAKARTA () – Indonesian police will investigate a massive fire that raged through the building of the attorney general’s office in Jakarta on Saturday night, the capital’s police spokesman Yusri Yunus said.

Footage from the scene showed flames engulfing multiple floors of the six-story building in South Jakarta after 7:00 p.m. Saturday, with the Jakarta fire department dispatching 65 fire trucks and more than 200 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

“The fire is still getting cold. When that is finished, the forensic laboratory of the national police will begin its investigation, “Yunus told on Sunday.

Indonesian authorities said no one was injured in the fire. The incident raised concern among Indonesian social media users, with some speculating that the fire may have been related to high-profile investigations that were underway.

Hari Setiyono, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office (AGO), declined to speculate on the cause of the fire, saying the AGO case files were safe as they were stored in a separate area that had not been touched. by fire.