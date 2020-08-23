In quart: Five charged with hijacking truck carrying booze

Five accused have appeared in court for allegedly stealing a literal truckload of booze.

Kagiso Monsho, 31, Tumisang Mosebi, 31, Moluki Kitso, 36, Tebogo Kaonosi, 44, and Onkarabetsi Gaobuse, 48, will appear in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho again on Wednesday.

The accused were apprehended by members of Mahikeng Flying Squad and Public Order Police (POP) on Wednesday in Lotlhakane village, outside Mahikeng in the North West.

Police began the search for the truck after owner reported it missing, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

“[The] truck owner became suspicious after the drivers failed to answer their cellphones. The matter was reported to the police and, at the same , the [tracking device] was activated. The truck, which was carrying liquor, was eventually found in the bushes along Lotlhakane Road,” said Funani.

Further investigation led to the apprehension of the suspects in Dithakong West village. They were found off-loading liquor from a Nissan bakkie and Toyota Quantum.

They were also in possession of an Uzi rifle and 11 rounds of ammunition.

