I Miss Your Big Bear Hugs

The late basketball player’s sister Sharia Washington and LeBron James also took to their respective social media accounts to pay tribute to Kobe on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

Many people paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Sunday, August 23, the day when the late athlete should have been celebrating his 42nd birthday. His eldest daughter, Natalia, was among the people honoring him on social media as she posted on Instagram an emotional tribute to her late dad.

In the heart-wrenching post, Natalia attached a snapshot of Kobe holding her as a baby on his lap as the father-and-daughter shared a laughter. “Happy Birthday Dad,” so she wrote in the caption of the post. “I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs. Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for.”

She continued, “I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always.”

<br />

Besides Natalia, Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington penned a heart-wrenching message to celebrate his birthday. “I’ve typed and deleted this so many times. There are simply no words to describe how I’m feeling today. So many people around the world miss ‘The Black Mamba,’ I miss my little brother,” she wrote alongside throwback photos of Kobe. “The one who listened without judgement and loved me unconditionally. There are no words to express how much I miss you. Happy Birthday Bean. I love you!”

<br />

Meanwhile, LeBron James posted a clip that was taken when they were celebrating Kobe’s birthday. “Happy Bday my brother!! Miss you man!!” the L.A. Lakers star wrote alongside the clip.

<br />

Kobe Bryant passed away on January 26, 2020 after the helicopter that he boarded with his daughter Gianna crashed into the site of a mountain in Calabasas and began burning. In the following month, Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private funeral in Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, California. A public memorial was held several weeks later.