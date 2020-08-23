How to watch tonight’s Yellowstone Season 3 finale online from anywhere

The American television series, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, first debuted back in June of 2018 and stars Oscar-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton. Dutton is a 6th generation billionaire who along with his family, controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S., Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Yellowstone season 3 has been full of twists and turns while also introducing fans to Josh Holloway’s Roarke Morris and Jennifer Landon’s. The future of the Dutton family ranch is at stake and we have all the details on how you can watch the season 3 finale of Yellowstone online or on TV from anywhere in the world.

However, the ranch is in constant conflict with the growing town, Indian reservation and national park it borders. The Dutton family ranch is also quite secluded and John Dutton has to fight to protect his ranch from those who would try to take it at all costs.

The Paramount Network made the decision to move Yellowstone from Wednesday night to Sunday this season as a result of the show’s success last summer when it was the No.1 scripted series on network television. Additionally, even before the premiere of season 3 back in June, the network decided to renew Yellowstone for a fourth season which is set to air in the summer of 2021.

Whether you’re a longtime Yellowstone fan eagerly waiting to see how season 3 ends or you’ve just recently heard about the show, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the season 3 finale of Paramount Network’s hit show from wherever you are in the world.

Yellowstone Season 3 finale – When and where?

The Yellowstone season 3 finale titled “The World is Purple” will air on Sunday, August 23 at 9pm ET/PT. Just like other episodes this season, the finale will run for just over an hour and in case you’re wondering, there will be a Yellowstone season 4 next summer.

How to watch Yellowstone from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the season finale of Yellowstone in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to find out what happens to Jamie Dutton.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the finale of Yellowstone Season 3 live. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

Live stream Yellowstone Season 3 in the U.S.

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch the season 3 finale of Yellowstone on Sunday, August 23 at 9pm ET/PT. You can also steam past episodes of the show online on Paramount Network’s website if you want to catch up before the finale but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider to do so. The network also offers a 24-hour viewing pass in case you just want to watch a few episodes of the show to see if you’ll like it.

Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable TV subscription just to watch Yellowstone? Don’t worry as there are a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the Paramount Network so that you can watch the season 3 finale online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to Paramount Network, you’ll have to sign up for either Sling TV’s Sling Blue or Sling Orange plan and add the Comedy Extra package for an additional $5 per month. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

AT,amp;T TV Now – $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to Paramount Network you also get access to HBO with your plan. However, to get access to Paramount Network you’ll have to sign up for the service’s Max package for $80 per month. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV – fuboTV’s standard plan includes Paramount Network as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service’s cloud DVR feature.

SlingTV your best bet

Regardless of whether you choose Sling TV’s Sling Orange or Sling Blue plan, you will still need to add the Comedy Extra package for an additional $5 per month bringing your total monthly cost to $25. This is still cheaper than signing up for AT,amp;T TV Now or fuboTV and you also get access to MTV, truTV, TV Land, GSN and more.