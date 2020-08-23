Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 18–24 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Stalls, Ethereum 2.0 Outage, IRS Crypto Crackdown: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 18–24

Pro traders unfazed by price stalling at $12,400, data shows

Another week, another unsuccessful attempt at meaningfully cracking $12,000. Bitcoin suffered an 8.6% drop to as low as $11,370 after a stubborn rejection at $12,400. Now, technical analysts are cautiously anticipating a consolidation phase in the short-term.

Cointelegraph analyst Michal van de Poppe says dropping below $11,500 again could lead to a bearish divergence for the worlds biggest cryptocurrency. Heres the problem: Clouds are beginning to darken over the stock market, and this could affect BTC

2.0 testnet suffers major outage, lasting several days

Shock: Ethereum miners against proposal to reduce block rewards by 75%

Former Reserve Bank of India head says cryptos have a future, but fears a monopoly

Uber (NYSE:) exec allegedly concealed 2016 hack with $100,000 BTC bug bounty pay-off

$50K Bitcoin is reasonable if Bitcoin hits new highs, says Tone Vays

IRS plans to ask every American worker if they used crypto in 2020

John McAfee has left his own privacy asset project

Fake tokens continue to plague Uniswap

Crypto crimes… rated

Journeys in blockchain: Ray Youssef of Paxful

Key timing for adoption? Crypto goes mainstream with TV, newspaper ads

