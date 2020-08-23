Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Wireline home internet download traffic jumped 21 percent in June and July: study

Distributel to raise internet prices due to CRTC wholesale rates uncertainty

TekSavvy raises internet prices, blames feds for siding with big telecom companies

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 might launch on September 30

Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in September 2020

back-to-school Gear Guide [2020 Edition]

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in September 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review: Display king

Contest: Win a Bell Samsung S20+ 5G!

ISPs and advocacy groups respond to Cabinet’s decision regarding CRTC wholesale rates

Government to invest $380,000 into B.C.’s electric vehicle network

Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip!

Bell offering some Internet customers 20GB of data for $65 per month

