Heidi Klum Accused by Seal of Having Ulterior Motive for Taking Kids to Germany

WENN

As the former married couple are engaged in a dispute over their children, Seal accuses his ex-wife of having a ‘hidden agenda’ for taking the kids to Europe.

–

Seal is convinced his ex Heidi Klum has a “hidden agenda” as he continues to fight her bid to travel to Germany with their children.

The model shares Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, with Seal, real name Henry Samuel, and said in a declaration filed on Thursday (20Aug20) that while they share custody, the kids live with her most of the time.

While Klum wants to take her kids to her home country to film “Germany’s Next Top Model“, the Grammy Award-winning singer is concerned about them travelling to the European country amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I believe Heidi has a hidden agenda to move the children to Germany,” Seal asserts in documents obtained by The Blast.

Klum claims she’d be bringing their children with her to the European country to visit their grandparents and to be near as she films “Germany’s Next Top Model”.

“Notwithstanding Heidi’s request, if granted, it could in effect move the children away from me and their home here in Los Angeles to Germany for what could be an indefinite period of time,” he continues.

“Given the uncertainty of the impact of Covid-19 on this country’s and Germany’s travel restrictions which could change at any time and prevent the children from leaving Germany or from entering the United States.”

While the “America’s Got Talent” judge claimed her ex-husband doesn’t see their children on a regular basis anyway, he insists, “When I ask Heidi for more time to see the children, Heidi often makes it unnecessarily difficult by alleging that she and the children are ‘busy’ on particular days, that the children are ill, or that they simply cannot see me.”

“As such, I am often forced to see the children on Heidi’s schedule and when it is convenient for her, which has significantly decreased my custodial time. Nevertheless, I make it a point to spend as much time with the children as possible and to make myself accessible to the children.”

He adds, “I believe Heidi’s (request) is a disguised attempt to move away with our children to Germany,” citing a 17 March (20) email she sent explaining her desire to relocate with the kids.

Klum filed a request for an emergency hearing over the issue, and a date has now been set for 28 August in Los Angeles, California.

The former couple was married from 2005 to 2014. She has been married to German guitarist Tom Kaulitz since February, 2019.