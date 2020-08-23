GWS Giants’ finals hopes dealt a further blow after Callan Ward’s gruesome finger injury, West Coast Eagles

GWS Giants star Callan Ward has suffered a gruesome finger injury as his side’s finals hopes took another hit against the West Coast Eagles on Sunday.

Ward was forced out of the game in the second half after suffering a compound fracture in the middle finger on his left hand in the Eagles’ 9. 7. (61) to 7. 7. (49) win at Optus Stadium.

With the Giants set to remain in the Western Australia hub for another week before it plays Fremantle next week, the club is understood to be seeking a surgeon to operate on Ward’s finger.

Callan Ward runs off the ground after his middle finger is fractured against the Eagles (Getty)

After last week’s dismal performance against the Sydney Swans, the Giants were much-improved against the Eagles, but were ultimately outclassed by the home side.

It was another outstanding performance from Eagles’ ruckman Nic Naitanui, who continued his claim for his first All-Australian selection since 2012, with 28 hitouts, 14 disposals and a goal.

Playing with a broken thumb, West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern played his best game of the year, finishing with 10 marks, seven of them as intercepts, as he stifled attack after attack from the Giants.

Jeremy McGovern returned to his best for the Eagles after an injury-interrupted start to the season (Getty)

The result leaves last year’s Grand Finalists with a mountain of work to do to just make the top eight this season, with Leon Cameron’s side currently 11th on the ladder, two points adrift of eight-placed Collingwood.

West Coast entrenched its position in the top four and faces a blockbuster clash against Richmond next week, who could be without star forward Tom Lynch.

After spending the last month in Perth, West Coast will again head to Queensland, with coach Adam Simpson sure to expect better results than the start of the season when the Eagles were first based there.