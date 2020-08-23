Gloria Estefan Uses ‘Safe Word’ for Fear of Revealing Too Much in Upcoming Family Talk Show

WENN

Gloria Estefan, her daughter, and niece have agreed on a safe word to stop them revealing too much on their new Facebook Watch series.

The three women will front the new family talk show – a spin-off from Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk” hit – and Gloria reveals they had to come up with a word or phrase they could use to end a conversation if it gets too close for comfort.

The pop superstar says, “There’s a secret word – ‘pineapple’ – and we’re supposed to shut up, because when we start talking, we start talking. We wanna leave it natural and fresh… so we’ve chosen the themes… and I don’t think we’ve said, ‘No, we’re not gonna go there!’ We just talk for two hours and then the editors are the poor things that have to synthesise this down to a length that people can watch.”

“We’re gonna be free and talk about everything… We’re gonna be raw, just like Jada.”

The first eight episodes of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans“, which will feature Gloria’s daughter Emily and her niece Lili, will debut later this year.