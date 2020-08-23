Gillon McLachlan announces widespread AFL job losses following COVID-19 pandemic

Two of the most senior figures in the AFL have been made redundant, as the sport makes drastic changes to cope with the changing landscape caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Darren Birch, who was general manager of growth, digital and audience, and Ken Wood, the sport’s investigations manager charged with overseeing the salary cap, have both been let go.

The code is expecting a reduction in staff of approximately 20 per cent around the country.

“The reality is that we will lose talented, committed, passionate football people from our organisation and that is incredibly difficult, but this pandemic has forced every business, every family and every individual to take steps that no-one had planned,” AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said.

“The necessity of operating differently during the pandemic, along with experiencing a reduction in revenue, has forced us to explore and understand what we can do differently and what we are capable of, and also what we need to continue to achieve to keep the industry strong.

“I am very grateful for all those who have worked tirelessly to ensure our successful return to play.”

Gillon McLachlan (Getty)

McLachlan said the AFL had a responsibility to take decisive action now to ensure that the future of football at all levels was preserved and that the game remained affordable and accessible to all.

“For our industry and game to emerge stronger from this ongoing COVID-19 challenge and the increased uncertainty we face over coming years, we need to significantly change our business model for not only the AFL but the wider football community,” he said.

“We have very clear priorities that we need to focus on, and I am confident that we have made the right decisions around the structure needed to deliver on those key priorities.”

The restructure will see the AFL focus on four key strategic objectives, namely re-building financial strength, an enhanced focus on fans, investment in community football, and investment in technology.

A revised model will be developed in 2021 for second tier competitions for both AFL and AFLW, in an effort to greater align the path from community football to the elite level.

Former North Melbourne coach Brad Scott will become the new head of AFL Victoria.

The revised structure will see eight executive general managers reporting to McLachlan.