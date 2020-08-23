Freepik, a popular freemium stock photos marketplace, discloses data breach and says hacker obtained info of 8.3M users, including usernames and password hashes (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

Freepik, a popular freemium stock photos marketplace, discloses data breach and says hacker obtained info of 8.3M users, including usernames and password hashes  —  Freepik is one of the most popular websites on the internet, currently ranked #97 on the Alexa Top 100 sites list.

