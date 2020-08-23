Fortnite will have another Marvel crossover next season

It seems that Fortnite is launching another Marvel downfall. This new Chapter 2: Season 4 event begins on August 27.
Epic Games’ tweet about the upcoming event contains no additional information, unfortunately. The tweet includes three emojis: a hammer, a lightning bolt, a rainbow, and a short video of what an older Thor looks like. I’m totally guessed, but there’s a chance this has something to do with Thor and maybe Valkyrie, one of the only LGBT characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
🔨⚡🌈 pic.twitter.com/0U7fFnrTsW
– Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2020
However, recent rumors indicate that the upcoming event is related to Wolverine and Thor cosmetics.
This would not be the first Fortnite and Marvel crossover. Previously, Epic offered a limited time mode that allowed players to become the MCU’s main villain, Thanos. Another limited-time event featured Captain America’s shield, Hawkeye’s bow, Iron Man’s blasters, and Thor’s Stormbreaker.
There was also even a recent Deadpool crossover event.