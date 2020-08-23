EU trade chief Hogan won’t resign over Ireland COVID-19 breach By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . European Trade Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan attends his hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels

BRUSSELS () – Phil Hogan will not resign as European Commission for Trade over his attendance at an event in his native Ireland that is being investigated for breaching COVID-19 regulations, an EU official close to the commissioner said on Sunday.

“The commissioner is not resigning,” the official said.

The Irish representative on the European Union’s executive was asked on Saturday by Ireland’s prime minister and deputy prime minister to consider his position over the golf dinner, which caused public outrage and led to other political resignations.

Earlier on Sunday, Hogan apologised again, but stopped short of bowing to calls to quit.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR