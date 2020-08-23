EU trade chief Hogan won’t resign over Ireland COVID-19 breach By

© . European Trade Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan attends his hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels



BRUSSELS () – Phil Hogan will not resign as European Commission for Trade over his attendance at an event in his native Ireland that is being investigated for breaching COVID-19 regulations, an EU official close to the commissioner said on Sunday.

“The commissioner is not resigning,” the official said.

The Irish representative on the European Union’s executive was asked on Saturday by Ireland’s prime minister and deputy prime minister to consider his position over the golf dinner, which caused public outrage and led to other political resignations.

Earlier on Sunday, Hogan apologised again, but stopped short of bowing to calls to quit.