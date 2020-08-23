Energy firms shut 58% of Gulf of Mexico oil output due to twin storm threat, U.S. says By

© . FILE PHOTO: Boat sails near oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico
() – Energy firms shut 57.6%, or 1.07 million barrels per day (bpd), of offshore production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico because of the twin threat from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, the U.S. government said on Saturday.
Also, 44.6%, or 1,205 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), of output was shut ahead of the storms, the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.