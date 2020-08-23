Ellie Goulding Would Love to Try Out Acting in West End

Instagram

The ‘Burn’ singer is keen to branch out and launch an acting career by starting out on a stage show in the West End theatre before venturing into onscreen role.

–

British pop star Ellie Goulding is keen to launch a career in acting.

The “Burn” hitmaker told U.K. tabloid The Sun she’d love to reinvent her career as she reflected on how much she’d enjoyed acting onstage as a kid.

“I acted a lot when I was young and I really enjoyed it. I loved playing different characters.,” Ellie, 33, explained. “It’s probably a very different kind of confidence from being on stage. But I’d like to see if I’ve still got it.”

“I would probably be in a play. I’ve seen a lot of plays in the last couple of years in London and I’d like to start there,” the star mused.

Ellie went on to confess she didn’t feel a blockbuster movie would be the right choice for her to start with – despite musical peers like Rita Ora and Rihanna already venturing into that territory successfully.

Despite her ambitions, the star is still firmly rooted in her music career. Ellie released her latest album, the U.K. chart topping “Brightest Blue”, last month (Jul20).