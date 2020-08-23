Economic Calendar: Top 5 Things to Watch Out For This Week by .com

© .



By Noreen Burke

.com – Investors will be on the lookout this week for any hints from the Federal Reserve on how much it could do to help the coronavirus pandemic recovery. The economic calendar features updates on durable goods and home sales. Political developments will remain on the radar when the Republican convention begins Monday, with Congress still at a standstill over what measures should be included in the next round of fiscal stimulus. It could be another great week for stock markets after the S,P 500 recovered all of its coronavirus-driven losses and ended Friday at all-time highs. Meanwhile, energy traders will closely follow two tropical storms heading toward the Gulf of Mexico. This is what you need to know to start your week.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell takes center stage in Jackson Hole (virtual)

Investors will look for indications on how the Fed will try to manage the long-term economic recovery in a speech by President Jay Powell on the opening day of the annual conference on Thursday.

Since the global financial crisis, Fed chiefs have used their keynote address at the Jackson Hole conference, held virtually this year for the first time in nearly four decades due to the pandemic, to signal major changes in monetary policy. or the economic outlook.

An important question, particularly ahead of the Fed’s September policy meeting, is whether the central bank will change its inflation targets to an average, which would allow inflation to rise before interest rates rise.

Investors may also be on the lookout for signs that the Fed is looking for additional ways to boost the economy if Congress fails to deliver a new pandemic aid package.

Economic data pointing to a choppy recovery

The United States will release data on Wednesday July, which is expected to show that growth remained strong last month as the economy reopened.

Market watchers will also be watching the numbers and home sales on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The real estate sector has been one of the bright spots in the economy during the pandemic with mortgage rates close to historic lows.

The economic calendar also includes updates on and, and, along with Thursday’s weekly analysis. Claims unexpectedly rose above the 1 million mark last week’s report showed, a setback for a struggling US job market.

Republican convention begins

Markets will continue to follow developments in Washington as the Republican nominating convention for President Donald Trump gets underway on Monday. The convention is expected to culminate with a live acceptance speech from Trump Thursday night on the South Lawn of the White House.

At last week’s Democratic convention, speaker after speaker characterized Trump’s four years in office as chaotic. Trump responded on Friday that Democrats, not him, would bring chaos to America if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

The conventions are being held against a backdrop of stalemate in talks between House Democrats and the White House on the next coronavirus aid bill, as roughly 28 million Americans continue to collect unemployment checks.

Another great week for stocks?

Last week was a great week for stocks, and both closed at record highs on Friday after the S,P 500 recovered all of its losses caused by the coronavirus slide. It is still 6% below its all-time high in February.

Spurred by the Fed’s asset purchases, stocks have rallied to record highs, while bond yields have been near record lows.

This week, investors will expect more clarity from the Fed on what else it can do to aid the recovery, including details on possible changes in the way it targets inflation.

Twin storms in the Gulf of Mexico to disrupt oil production

On Saturday, oil producers began shutting down some of their crude production ahead of tropical storms Laura and Marco that are forecast to hit the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.

Storms Marco and Laura are poised to turn into hurricanes and make consecutive landfall along the central Gulf Coast mid-week. It is rare to have two simultaneous storms in the region, but neither is expected to become a major hurricane, and its potential tracks cover a wide area of ​​the Gulf Coast, forecasters said.

Offshore wells in the US Gulf of Mexico account for 17% of total oil production and 5% of total US production. The region along the coasts of Texas to Mississippi also accounts for 45% of the total US oil refining capacity.

