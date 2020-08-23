Earl Thomas could be suspended, cut by Ravens

Earl Thomas’ future with the Baltimore Ravens could be in jeopardy.

Thomas was sent home from practice on Friday after getting in a fight with teammate Chuck Clark. He was kept away from the facility on Saturday and could be kept away on Sunday as well, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo reports that everything is on the table when it comes to how the Ravens will handle Thomas. That means he could be suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, or even cut.

Working against Thomas is the report that some team leaders don’t want the safety back.

This is not Thomas’ first issue with a teammate; last year he got into it with Brandon Williams after a game.

Thomas is still a very talented player and one you don’t part with cavalierly. The Ravens’ leadership would likely have to have serious issues with him to want him gone.

The 31-year-old safety appeared in 15 games for Baltimore last season and had 49 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. He later went on Instagram and tried to explain his side of what happened with Clark.