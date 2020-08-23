Discrepancies found in Siddharth Pithani and Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj’s statements



Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case finally seems to be on the right track as the CBI has taken over the case and investigation has begun in full swing. Yesterday, all day, the CBI officials were at Sushant’s residence taking statements of neighbours and along with that Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were taken to the residence to recall how his body was found and what happened on June 13 and June 14. After questioning them the whole day, the official according to reports called both of them again to investigate further this morning.







They were called again as reports claim that both of them have given absolutely different statements. Well, with the CBI investigating the case, the country is sure that the truth will come out soon. Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.