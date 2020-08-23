Disastrous stretches continue to haunt Colorado Rapids

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The Colorado Rapids resumed their regular season Saturday with a disappointing 4-1 loss inside Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Real Salt Lake dominated the second half and took all three points in the first leg of this year’s Rocky Mountain Cup.

While there was a lot to digest from yet another loss to RSL, here are the three points that stuck out the most:

Starting Off

The Rapids used a starting unit they hadn’t before, with Nicolás Mezquida and Jonathan Lewis getting their first starts of the year and regular reserves Diego Rubio, Danny Wilson and William Yarbrough also in the starting 11.

Mezquida brought energy but struggled to maintain possession. His start also kept Younes Namli out wide where he’s played the last few games. Namli dazzled, dribbling around defenders and creating several scoring chances. Namli even made the key pass on the lone Rapids goal, but his position on the field meant he wasn’t as involved in the play as he should be. Yarbrough had a good first half before the second half went off the rails.

The lineup would’ve been a moot point had the Rapids made substitutions. Instead, Robin Fraser only used two of a possible five players off the bench and waited 84 minutes to make one of those two changes. Two of RSL’s subs scored, including Justin Meram, who was the best player on the field.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR